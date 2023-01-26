🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) placed a female patron on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 2-year-old and a 14-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino.

The PGCB said the children were left unattended for more than two hours while the adult gambled at slot machines.

The PGCB banned four adults from entering Commonwealth casinos through placement on the PGCB Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving children unattended in order to gamble in casinos, while also denying requests by two other adults to be removed from that list who had similarly left children unattended.

The four new actions to place the four adults on the PGCB’s Involuntary Exclusion List were the result of approvals of petitions presented by the agency’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (“OEC”) and involved 9 children:

In addition to the female patron at Mohegan Pennsylvania, the board also:

• Placed a male patron on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving five children, including an infant, along with 1-, 9-, 10- and 14-year-olds in the food court of Valley Forge Casino Resort. The children were left unattended for an hour and 12 minutes while the adult wagered at slot machines.

• Placed a male patron on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 12-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Valley Forge Casino Resort. The child was left unattended for 5 minutes while the adult wagered at the sportsbook.

• Placed a male patron on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 13-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack’s parking garage. After the adult male attempted to enter the casino with the child and claimed he was his brother, the child returned to the vehicle while the adult entered the casino and wagered at the sportsbook. The child was left unattended for 15 minutes.

Additionally, the Board denied requests to be removed from the Involuntary Exclusion List by two female adults who were placed on the list in 2020 for separate incidents involving a total of 3 children left unattended to gamble in casinos.

The PGCB said the Board’s actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.

Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos.

The PGCB is reporting that during 2022 it identified 303 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 486 minors.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.