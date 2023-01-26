🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors are relying upon a sexually transmitted disease a girl contracted by allegedly being sexually assaulted by Bryan Nee inside a Wilkes-Barre house in 2020 and 2021.

Nee, 32, was diagnosed as having HSV-1 and HSV-2 herpes as the girl, then 5, was discovered to have the HSV-2 virus, according to evidence presented by assistant district attorneys Carly Hislop and John Carroll on Thursday.

Nee is facing a Luzerne County jury in a trial before Judge David W. Lupas on charges of rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Wilkes-Barre police Det. Michael McGrath arrested Nee in January 2022 after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Earlier Thursday, the girl was called as a witness by Hislop and Carroll, walking into the courtroom with a stuffed animal.

Lupas cleared the courtroom including the jury to quiz the girl about knowing the difference between telling the truth and telling a lie.

The judge permitted the girl to testify, saying she saw Nee without pants.

Nee’s attorney, Daniel K. Hunter, of the Mack, Muckler and Associates law firm in Kingston, asked the girl if she kept secrets. The girl said she never had a secret with Nee.

The girl’s mother said she took her daughter to an urgent care initially believing her daughter had a rash. After medical testing, the rash turned out to be herpes, a practical nurse testified.

The mother said she did not believe the accusations at first, but when she saw a behavioral change in her daughter, she came to realize her daughter was telling the truth about being assaulted.

McGrath said his investigation revealed Nee was positive for the two herpes viruses.

Testimony continues Thursday afternoon.