🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Store officials on Friday unveiled a host of upgrades to the Walmart Supercenter on Route 315, including honors for long-serving employees and an artistic nod to the area’s heritage.

Renovations to the store include expansion and relocation of the online pickup and delivery services, allowing for expanded pickup and delivery times to serve more customers, according to a statement released on behalf of the chain.

Other updates include a relocation of the pharmacy to the front of the store for easy customer access, renovated restrooms with an added mother’s room, and an improved electronics department, the statement added.

“Our customers are going to love the newly remodeled store and additional services,” store manager Brianna Tierney said. “I’m most excited about our expanded online pickup and delivery as it gives our customers a quicker and easier way to shop and lets them spend more time with family and friends.”

Friday’s ceremony included recognition of three associates who have been with the store since it opened in 1998: Amy Gretz, Susan Nudo, and Patricia Eber; the store manager also will recognize 17 associates who have over 20 years with Walmart.

The store also unveiled a mural by local artist Tommy Rudd Fleming that celebrates greater Pittston’s history and culture, including the role of mining and the annual Tomato Festival.

As part of the re-grand opening, the Pittston store announced $8,000 in recent donations to local nonprofits, including $5,000 to the Pittston Township Police Department, $500 to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, and $2,500 to the Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Changes outlined

According to a list provided by Walmart, the renovations include:

• A new grocery pickup area behind the Garden Center.

• A new mother’s room offering more privacy for nursing mothers.

• Expanded grab and go selections at the front of the store.

• The pharmacy was relocated to the front of the store.

• The store added a Walmart+ lane as well as new associate-operated registers and more self-checkout lanes.

• The courtesy desk was relocated to the center of the store

• The electronics section has new signage and layout.