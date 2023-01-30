🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man with a criminal history of spitting on police officers did so once again when he was arrested on allegations he assaulted his mother Friday.

Frank William Shoppel, 43, of Willow Street, spat numerous times striking an officer in the face and shoulder, according to court records.

Police arrested Shoppel after he allegedly strangled his mother and bit the arm of another man who attempted to get him off his mother inside their Willow Street apartment.

Shoppel was handcuffed, refused to walk and went limp and had to be carried down stairs by officers, court records say.

Police in court records say Shoppel spat at the officers striking one in the face and shoulder.

Shoppel was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of assault of a law enforcement officers, simple assault, resisting arrest and three counts of harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Court records say Shoppel was arrested by state police at Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 28 when he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend by drowning her in a pond on Flats Road in Plymouth Township.

The woman had injuries to her face, state police reported.

Troopers found a highly intoxicated Shoppel sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle. A pat down search revealed a vial of suspected testosterone, court records say.

After being taken to the state police Wilkes-Barre barracks, Shoppel smashed the vial that was placed on a table, spat on the floor and slammed his body against a wall, court records say.

Shoppel was charged with institutional vandalism, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, simple assault, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and simple assault by state police.

Court records say Shoppel was sentenced July 16, 2000, to six-to-23 months in the county correctional facility on charges of simple assault and resisting arrest related to assaulting a girlfriend and spitting on an Ashley police officer during a domestic disturbance on Frederick Street, Ashley, on Aug. 27, 2019.