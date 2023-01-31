🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent shooting late Monday night.

City police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Coal and Logan streets and another report near Coal and North Meade streets just before midnight.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on North Meade Street where officers performed life saving measures before city emergency medical technicians arrived, transporting the victim to a local hospital where he died.

Police said the scene was processed by the state police Wilkes-Barre Troop P Forensic Services Unit and city detectives.

Police suspect the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between the victim and another group of people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives 570-208-4228 or 570-208-0911.