Voter turnout has been light for today’s special election in 18 Luzerne County municipalities, according to county Acting Election Director Beth McBride.

Polling places close at 8 p.m. Two candidates appear on the ballot: Democrat Patricia L. Lawton and Republican Lynda J. Schlegel Culver.

Approximately 34,350 county voters are registered to cast ballots in the multi-county special election to replace former state Sen. John Gordner. The seat covers portions of Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties.

As of 3 p.m., a total 1,049 voters had appeared at the polls, McBride said.

Mail ballots from another 2,641 voters had been submitted by 3 p.m., she said.

Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said the processing of mail ballots, known as pre-canvassing, had wrapped up around 11:30 a.m. in a courtroom at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The board identified around 24 mail ballots with deficiencies that prevent them from being counted, Williams said. A list of these voters was provided to political party leaders so they could attempt to contact the voters and offer them the opportunity to cast paper provisional ballots at their polling places.

In total, 4,888 mail ballots were issued, which means more than half returned them.

Williams said the only issue brought to the board’s attention was a decision by the election bureau to send updated lists to some polling places identifying which voters are recorded as returning their mail ballots.

McBride said this information, although helpful to poll workers, has no impact because the poll books already identify all voters who requested mail ballots.

Mail ballot voters cannot cast a regular ballot at their polling place unless they surrender their mail ballot and envelopes to poll workers to be voided, or spoiled, she said. Unless that occurs, all voters who requested mail ballots only have the option to cast provisional ballots at the polls. Provisional ballots are reviewed by the election board during adjudication to ensure no voters submit both a mail ballot and one at the polls, officials said.

Williams said there were no complaints about polling places opening late or issues with the electronic poll books or tabulator scanners.

The election board had unanimously voted to return to electronic poll books for voter sign-in instead of paper poll books the election bureau had opted to use in the Nov. 8 general election.

Although McBride had reservations the electronic books were becoming obsolete and creating issues for poll workers, she complied with the board’s directive and completed electronic poll book testing and training for the special election. McBride said she is encouraged that the electronic poll books are working as intended because she supports the technology. The electronic books allow poll workers to instantly search voters to check their registration and identify their correct polling place if they are at the wrong location, officials say.

“I’m hopeful we can use them for the May primary election as well,” McBride said.

As a backup, the bureau printed paper poll books in-house, she said.

The county purchased the poll books for $325,000 in 2018, with the promise the equipment would speed up and improve the processing of voters as they enter polling places, with voters signing in using a stylus on a tablet.

Voters in the following Luzerne County municipalities are eligible to cast ballots: the townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dorrance, Fairview, Hollenback, Huntington, Nescopeck, Rice, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Wright and the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola and Shickshinny.

Voters may call 570-825-1715 or email [email protected] for assistance or to report any issues.

As usual, results will be posted and updated at luzernecounty.org after the polls close.

Williams said the board’s special election adjudication process will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Penn Place Building.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.