🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night.

Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded Ruger .380-caliber firearm concealed in his clothing and a pocket knife with white powder when he was detained in the 600 block of North Main Street, according to court records.

Police said a background search revealed Green was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated warrants.

As Green was being transported, police alleged he attempted to discard multiple plastic baggies of suspected crack cocaine in the rear seat of the cruiser.

Green was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Central Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the 600 block of North Main Street for a report a SUV struck a utility pole at about 11:57 p.m.

The vehicle was running but unoccupied.

As officers were at the vehicle and searching a parking lot, they heard a man’s voice yell, “Your car is up here.” A man approached officers claiming the SUV was stolen.

Police in the complaint say the man who yelled began walking away and refused officers’ commands to stop.

The man, identified as Green, attempted to enter the front door of a house as officers knew he did not reside there.

Green then began to walk and run away but ran into another officer.

During a pat down search, police recovered the Ruger firearm that was reported stolen from Dallas Township.

As Green was placed in the rear seat of a cruiser, police in the complaint say he discarded multiple baggies of suspected crack cocaine.