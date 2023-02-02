🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Imitating a scene from a narcotics movie, Shawn George climbed out a second floor window of his apartment carrying a metal box while police and drug agents executed a search warrant at his West Main Street apartment Wednesday.

Inside the box, authorities found a High Point 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, two digital scales, prescription pills, vials and packaging materials, according to court records.

Authorities searched his apartment where four children, ages 16, 7, 6 and a 6-month-old, were inside resulted in the discovery of packaged bags of suspected methamphetamine sold as 8 balls, George’s wallet, a 12 gauge shotgun and shotgun shells, and more than $1,200 cash, court records say.

When police and drug agents with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force announced their presence, George climbed out a second floor window and onto the front porch roof attempting to flee carrying a metal box, court records say.

George was arrested at gunpoint.

George, 30, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Central Court on four counts each of endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $125,000 bail.