By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

Arpita Patel, owner/manager of the new Pizza Hut at 750 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, said the restaurant is open for take-out orders and for delivery service within a 3- to 4-mile radius. Times Leader file photo

Arpita Patel, owner/manager of the new Pizza Hut at 750 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, said the restaurant is open for take-out orders and for delivery service within a 3- to 4-mile radius.

Times Leader file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

KINGSTON — The new Pizza Hut has opened in Kingston.

Arpita Patel, owner/manager, said the restaurant opened on Wednesday at 750 Wyoming Ave., in the Kingston Village Shopping Center, which also houses several other businesses, including Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Dollar General, First National Community Bank, Subway, Beijing Chinese and Japanese Restaurant, Dollar General, Allied Services and Dragon Knight Games.

Patel said the restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Patel said the restaurant serves take-out orders and delivery service within a 3- to 4-mile radius.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.
Previous articleLCCC’s AREI Program holds art therapy project
William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.