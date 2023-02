🔊 Listen to this

An ice sculpure of a snowman is seen on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, Friday evening.

In these photos Paul Gurule, 47, of Reading works on carving a snowflake using a electric chainsaw on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Friday night.

In these photos Paul Gurule, 47, of Reading works on carving a snowflake using a electric chainsaw on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Friday night.

In these photos Paul Gurule, 47, of Reading works on carving a snowflake using a electric chainsaw on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Friday night.

In these photos Paul Gurule, 47, of Reading works on carving a snowflake using a electric chainsaw on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Friday night.

WILKES-BARRE — A a live ice carving demonstration was held on Public Square Friday evening, and the fruits of those frozen labors will be on display throughout the weekend.

Thanks to the frigid weather there seems to be no real danger of the icy artwork withering away.

Fred Adams captured the work underway after sunset Friday, as temperatures headed toward the single-digits.