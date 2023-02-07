🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A woman from Edwardsville was arraigned Tuesday on allegations she exploited a dependent person she was caring for by transferring his money through cash apps.

Jacqueline Marie Kipp, 45, of Main Street, was charged by Newport Township police with access device fraud, theft and financial exploitation of an older or dependent person. She was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in Luzerne County Central Court and released on $7,500 unsecured bail.

Police allege $2,892.87 was taken from the man’s bank account.

According to the criminal complaint:

The man reported to police on Sept. 15 that he discovered money being stolen from his bank account via Cashapp and PayPal that were set up on his cellular phone. He claimed he is not tech-savvy and allowed Kipp to use his phone.

He explained he has known Kipp for nearly 10 years since she worked at an assisted living facility in Wilkes-Barre. When she was terminated, he maintained contact with Kipp who helped him at his home on Old Newport Street and with shopping since he couldn’t get around due to his health, the complaint says.

When the man gave police his cellular phone, there were unauthorized charges that totaled $2,892.87, with login information to Cashapp on July 8 and Aug. 14, according to the complaint.

There were also five attempted Cashapp transfers.

Kipp denied stealing money from the man telling police she did not have the man’s Cashapp number. She claimed she had emails and text messages from the man that allowed her to use his Cashapp account and send herself money.

Police in the complaint say Kipp failed to turn over the emails and text messages despite her pledge to surrender the online communications.