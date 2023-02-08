🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys for hotel proprietor Gus Genetti has asked that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the daughter of a man who died in a fire at the apartment complex be dismissed.

Genetti and his properties, Genetti Hotel and Restaurant of Wilkes-Barre, Inc., and Genetti Hospitality Group, were named in a 12-count civil lawsuit filed by Lisa Wilson, who claimed the apartment building at East Market and South Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, had faulty fire alarms and no functioning smoke detectors or operational fire sprinklers. The suit further alleges there was no easy escape route in the event of an emergency.

Wilson’s father, Larry Wilson, 67, was found dead inside his third-floor room by Wilkes-Barre City firefighters who responded to a fire on the same floor Jan. 25, 2022. Firefighters from Hanover Township and Kingston assisted at the scene.

More than 125 tenants were evacuated, with several receiving medical treatment. Two dogs perished in the blaze.

An investigation by the state police deputy fire marshal determined the fire was caused by careless smoking inside Larry Wilson’s room.

In response to the lawsuit, Genetti’s attorneys, Gerald J. Valentini and Michael P. Rausch, of Deasey, Mahoney & Valentini, LTD, firm in Philadelphia, filed preliminary objections to each of the 12 counts in the suit seeking its entire dismissal.

Attorneys for Genetti argue the civil lawsuit is “devoid of factual allegations” and deny Genetti and his properties were negligent, reckless and careless.

Genetti’s attorneys listed multiple precedent civil case law that protects corporate officers, such as Genetti, from being solely responsible in seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal.

Lisa Wilson’s attorney, Francis J. Curran Jr., of The Curran Firm based in Media, recently obtained a subpoena for records related to the fire from the state police.

Judge Tina Polachek Gartley has scheduled a phone conference with the opposing attorneys on March 20.

