🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Three people were arrested after an alleged illegal drug sale where two of the suspects intended to rip off the buyer by passing sea salt as methamphetamine.

David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, his girlfriend, Diana M. Yakabovicz, 42, of West Beatty Street, and Jason Lenahan, 44, of Poplar Street, all in Wilkes-Barre, were arrested after exchanging methamphetamine for cash in a parking lot on Sans Souci Parkway near the Crossroads on Tuesday, according to court records.

Police from Wilkes-Barre and state police at Wilkes-Barre monitored the alleged drug sale after receiving information that Rodriguez and Yakabovicz were using Facebook Messenger to set up drug transactions, court records say.

After the alleged transaction, authorities moved in to arrest Rodriguez and Yakabovicz, and Lenahan who was a passenger in a vehicle that was leaving the parking lot.

Court records say Rodriguez gave the buyer a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine but was actually sea salt, and in a separate sale, Lenahan delivered a bag of methamphetamine for cash.

Rodriguez and Yakabovicz were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of selling a non-controlled substance as a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility.

Lenahan was arraigned on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The trio were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail, each, on the drug related offenses.

Rodriguez was further charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police with stealing a three speaker boombox valued at $429 from Walmart on Jan. 20, and stealing again a three speaker boombox and two vacuum cleaners valued at $846 on Dec. 28 from Walmart, court records say.

For the alleged thefts, Rodriguez was arraigned on three counts each of criminal conspiracy and retail theft. He was jailed on the theft related offenses for lack of $20,000 total bail.