Pittston City Police Chief Kyle Shumosic holds up pictures of Shaniqwa Scott and Terik Wiggins, the two suspects in Nova’s neglect case. The two are currently at large, and believed to be staying in the Hanover Township area.

Officials held a press conference at Pittston City Hall on Wednesday to announce that charges have been filed in the case of Nova, a pitbull found severely malnourished and neglected in a city alleyway in June of 2021.

PITTSTON — Almost two years after Pittston City police recovered a severely malnourished dog abandoned on Davis Alley, charges have been filed against two suspects accused of neglecting and abandoning the dog.

In a press conference held Wednesday at City Hall, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced that charges have been filed against Terik Wiggins, 30, and Shaniqwa Scott, 24, for their alleged neglect of Nova, a pitbull recovered by city police from an alleyway on June 8, 2021.

The two suspects are still at large, and the District Attorney’s Office and the City of Pittston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down and bringing them to justice.

The last known address for Wiggins and Scott is listed as Gaylord Avenue in Plymouth; however, Sanguedolce said that it is believed that the two suspects are somewhere in the Hanover Township area.

Since her recovery, Nova has bounced back remarkably from her emaciated condition, with several employees from Maxwell’s House, a local pet care agency, attending the press conference and telling the crowd that Nova has made a “full recovery.”

After a time spent working as a therapy dog for the Pittston City Police Department, Nova now resides with former city police chief Neil Murphy, who brought Nova to Wednesday’s press conference.

