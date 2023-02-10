🔊 Listen to this

Officials with the Crestwood School District said Thursday teacher lay-offs are a possibility to solve an expected budget shortfall, according to a report by our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

Crestwood School Board President John Macri told the station that teacher layoffs are a possibility, stating it’s one of several ideas being discussed to deal with a budget shortfall of $2.4 million.

At this time, Macri says it is not an official determination that teachers will be laid off, and there is no exact number of how many staff members may be impacted.

Janice Ciavarella, the president of the Crestwood Education Association and teachers union, told Eyewitness News that the district superintendent did say there could be layoffs as well as cuts to the art and library programs in the elementary school.

The School Board is set to meet next Thursday, Feb. 16.