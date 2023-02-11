🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There was agreement magisterial district 11-1-05 of Kingston and Edwardsville needs new office space, but all who spoke during a public meeting Friday were against relocating the office outside the district.

Luzerne County Court officials have proposed to relocate the local district judge’s office, located on the second floor of the Kingston Municipal Building, to the county-owned West Side Annex building at the Wyoming Valley Airport in an effort to save $24,000 annual in rent.

The public hearing held at the courthouse and approval by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court are necessary if the relocation is to happen.

Eleven people spoke at Friday’s hearing. No one supported the relocation proposal.

Edwardsville Police Chief David Souchik said the proposed location near the airport is more than four miles from his station. To get there, Souchik said, there are 18 traffic lights on the heavily congested Wyoming Avenue.

Souchik said response time to emergencies in Edwardsville will be longer if the one officer on duty is four miles away and faced with traffic lights and traffic.

Kingston Police Chief Rick Kotchik echoed those concerns adding many people who don’t have vehicles walk to the current location to settle civil or criminal business.

District Judge James Haggerty, who presently occupies the magisterial district, said there are many safety reasons not to relocate to the annex building.

Haggerty said the intersection to enter the annex building’s parking lot is controlled by a traffic light and posted “No Pedestrian Crossing.” He said the logistics would be an inconvenience for anyone returning back to their homes in Kingston and Edwardsville.

Since pedestrians are prohibited from crossing Wyoming Avenue, they would have to walk one-half mile without sidewalks to the Midway Shopping Center, get onto a bus and go to Pittston to return to Kingston or Edwardsville, Haggerty said.

Haggerty said there are roughly 18,000 people in the magisterial district.

“You’re creating a transportation nightmare for these people,” Haggerty said. “This plan is a bad plan and it makes the Kingston and Edwardsville second class citizens.”

Former district judge and Kingston mayor Paul Roberts, currently a Kingston councilman, said nearly 80% of the annex building is in Wyoming Borough, which would place the magisterial district 11-1-05 two districts away if the proposal is accepted.

Roberts further said a handicap ramp was built at the Kingston Municipal Building and court proceedings are held in the first-floor council chambers to accommodate anyone who wasn’t able to ascend stairs to the second floor.

“I’m not against the office of being moved, I’m opposed from the office being moved out of the district,” Roberts said.

Edwardsville Councilman Gary Moran suggested the magisterial district office relocate to the former Edwardsville Senior Center on Russell Street in Edwardsville that has ample parking. The vacant senior center is behind the Edwardsville Municipal Building.

“It would be a great location,” Moran said, noting the county could lease the senior center building for $1 a year.

Others who spoke in opposition to relocating the magisterial district office outside the district were Kingston councilwoman Nancy Cooper, Kingston Mayor Jeffrey R. Coslett, Kingston Code Enforcement Officer Robert Suchoski and state Rep. Alec J. Ryncavage, R-Plymouth.

Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh said the public comments were recorded and will be sent with the petition to the Supreme Court for its review.