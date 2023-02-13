🔊 Listen to this

DORRANCE TWP. — State police at Hazleton arrested Franklin Rene Cunningham, 22, on allegations he endangered a 1-year-old boy while traveling double the speed limit on Interstate 81 on Saturday, according to court records.

A state police trooper spotted a Nissan Altima, driven by Cunningham, traveling 128 mph in a 65 mph zone in the northbound lane of the highway at about 4:55 p.m., court records say.

Cunningham passed other vehicles in the right passing lane and shoulder of the highway until he pulled into the rest stop area where he was arrested, according to court records.

State police said a 1-year-old boy was in front facing child seat that was not securely fastened.

Cunningham was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license and several traffic and vehicle violations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.