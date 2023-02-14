🔊 Listen to this

While most have responded, Luzerne County’s election bureau is still awaiting required notification from 14 municipalities and one school district on what offices must be placed on the May 16 primary election ballot, county Election Operations Manager Emily Cook said Monday.

The bureau had mailed a letter to all municipalities and school districts Jan. 11 instructing them to submit the offices and term lengths by today.

As of Monday, the day before the submission deadline, Northwest Area School District and the following municipalities had not yet responded, according to Cook: Hazleton, Nanticoke, Harveys Lake, Jeddo, Larksville, New Columbus, Pringle, Sugar Notch, West Wyoming and the townships of Black Creek, Franklin, Hanover, Hollenback and Slocum.

Compliance with the deadline is essential because the election bureau is attempting to prepare the ballot as early as possible and increase proofing to prevent ballot errors that surfaced in the last busy municipal election year, 2021, the bureau has said.

Cook stressed the governmental entities can send their forms electronically to [email protected] and contact the bureau at that email address if they need an online form.

The bureau has started posting information about the upcoming primary on the election page at luzernecounty.org.

Today is the first day primary election candidates can circulate and file petitions.

March 7 is the petition filing deadline.

Election director

Eryn Harvey started work Friday as the county’s new election director.

A 28-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident, Harvey had worked as deputy election director for approximately one year, resigning in February 2022 to run for state representative.

In recent days, county Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams has questioned whether Harvey is permitted to have a campaign committee while serving as election director, asking if that is a possible conflict of interest.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene thanked Williams for her communication and said the subject is a personnel matter that would be addressed internally, if necessary.

It’s possible Harvey will proactively seek an advisory opinion from the state ethics commission, which is a step that has been taken by county council members and other officials when ethical questions surface.

The most recent annual report for the Harvey for Harrisburg campaign, which was due on Jan. 31, shows Harvey has $34,696.40 remaining in the campaign fund. However, the campaign subsequently paid campaign-related expenses totaling $33,652, leaving a balance of approximately $1,000, according to a campaign representative.

A Republican, Harvey ran for state representative in the 121st Legislative District last year. She secured 7,437 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, while incumbent Democrat Eddie Day Pashinski won another term with 8,877 votes. results show.

Election Board member Alyssa Fusaro said she can’t understand how Harvey could have a conflict when the county law office concluded that Deputy Election Director Beth McBride is permitted to hold that position while still serving as a member of Wilkes-Barre City Council.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.