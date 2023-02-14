🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman tearfully told a Luzerne County jury Tuesday her mother’s boyfriend, Samuel Duque, sexually assaulted her inside his Pittston Township residence for nearly eight years beginning in 1981.

But Duque’s attorneys, Ellen Mary Granahan and William Abraham, believe the woman made up the allegations as she felt she was not her mother’s favorite child.

The woman, 49, called to testify by assistant district attorneys Shana R. Messinger and Jarrett Ferentino, said she was 7 or 8 years old when the assaults began. At that age, she said, she believed the assaults were normal as she claimed Duque told her she made him happy.

Duque stopped assaulting the woman when she turned 15 or 16 following a trip to South America where his mother allegedly confronted him about kissing her neck.

She said she lived with the trauma realizing as she got older what Duque allegedly did to her was criminal.

Sometime in 2014, she said she told her mother what Duque had done during a heated argument that she said her mother dismissed. She confronted Duque in 2015 telling him, “I need to forgive you for me but God will be your judge and jury,” she said.

Messinger asked the woman why it took more than 30 years to report the allegations.

“I’ve had this secret for a long time, it’s my turn to get it out,” she said.

The woman reported the allegations to Pittston Township police on Aug. 21, 2021.

During her opening statement to the jury, Granahan claimed police “blindly accepted” the woman’s report without conducting a thorough investigation.

On cross-examination by Granahan, the woman admitted she did not tell police about alleged sexual assaults when she lived in Edwardsville and Luzerne until Feb. 3.

The woman claimed several assaults took place on a blue and gray striped couch inside the Pittston Township home during the 1980s.

But, Granahan showed the jury pictures of family, including several with the woman, taken during the 1980s on couches inside the Pittston Township home that were solid color.

Granahan further displayed the woman’s wedding picture standing with Duque.

The woman said her mother forced her to have Duque walk her down the aisle.

Duque is facing trial on two counts of indecent assault and one count each of statutory rape and corruption of minors. The trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. is expected to conclude Wednesday.