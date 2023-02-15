🔊 Listen to this

A Nanticoke man was charged Tuesday with two counts of forgery and other related offenses after he allegedly stole business checks from his workplace in Wilkes-Barre, forging signatures and passing the checks along to a third party in order to cash them.

Jason Dates, 30, was arrested after being implicated in what Wilkes-Barre police referred to as a “stolen check scheme” in their criminal affidavit.

Dates allegedly stole checks from Smith’s New and Used Tires, located on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, and used the stolen checks to buy tools and parts for his personal vehicle, according to police.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Dates:

Police were first notified of the scheme on Jan. 24, when an individual came to police headquarters to report that his manager, Dates, was stealing checks from their workplace and was having other people cash them.

Contact was made with a sergeant from the Edwardsville Police Department shortly before the witness arrived at headquarters; the sergeant reported that he had received a call about fraudulent checks being cashed at United Check Cashing in Edwardsville.

The witness told investigators that the checks were stolen from Smith’s New and Used Tires, and that Dates was the only one who had access to the checks on that day. Furthermore, the witness said that he had security footage of Dates handing off the checks to another person, a female who was then caught trying to cash them in Edwardsville.

The female told authorities in Edwardsville that it was Dates who gave her the checks to cash.

In an extended interview with Edwardsville police, the female told investigators that she was approached by two individuals, including Dates, and was asked to cash checks for them.

She said that she was paid $500 to cash the check, and told police that she was assured that the checks were legitimate. She deposited a check for $4,000 on Dates’ behalf, and then tried to cash one for $2,500 that was flagged by United Check Cashing.

Investigators also learned from the female that she had attempted to cash several other checks at Anthracite Newstand but, because they were improperly filled out, attention was drawn to them and she didn’t go through with cashing them.

This witness also told police that she didn’t receive any funds from the checks, and that Dates attempted to pay her for vehicle parts with forged checks, but they didn’t cash.

Police were able to determine through investigation and witness testimony that Dates would steal the checks from the Smith’s New and Used Tire business check book, and forge them by signing the name “Michael Smith” on the checks.

The check numbers and the business’s bank records were provided for police, showing the checks that Dates allegedly stole, wrote and tried to cash.

One unauthorized check, used to purchase a tool for the shop, was valued at $500. Dates also allegedly used the company credit card to make two purchases for vehicle parts for his personal vehicle.

Dates was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with four felonies — forgery, forgery by altered writing, access device fraud and engaging in criminal conspiracy. Additional misdemeanor charges include two counts of bad checks, two counts of access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking.

Dates was bailed out at $15,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7 at 9:30 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.