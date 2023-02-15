🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The half-sister of a woman who accused her mother’s boyfriend of sexually assaulting her for nearly eight years in the 1980s believes the entire case “makes no sense.”

The half-sister was the first to testify in the defense of her biological father, Samuel Duque, 70, on the second day of his Luzerne County jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Duque was charged in November 2021, by Pittston Township police after the woman reported he sexually assaulted her inside his Doty Street residence beginning when she was 7 or 8 years old in 1981 lasting until 1989 when she turned 16.

Throughout the trial, Duque’s attorneys, Ellen Mary Granahan and William Abraham, argued that the woman who accused Duque of sexual assault was jealous of the half-sister being the favorite child of her biological mother.

Granahan and Abraham further argued that police “blindly accepted” the woman’s account without conducting a thorough investigation.

During Wednesday morning’s proceeding, assistant district attorneys Shana R. Messinger and Jarrett Ferentino said the woman has been “consistent” with her statements throughout the years when she told her ex-husband and current husband.

The ex-husband testified when he began dating the woman in 1991, she told him about being sexually abused by Duque. He urged the woman to report the allegations to police but feared ruining the relationship she had with her biological mother, who was dating Duque at the time.

The current husband said he met the woman online and ended up marrying her. He told the jury during their online communications she told him Duque molested her for years.

Pittston Township police Officer Ruddy Navarro testified he investigated the woman’s allegations and received statements from several people before referring the case to the Sexual Victim’s Unit within the district attorney’s office. Navarro said after the district attorney’s office reviewed the case, he was told to file charges against Duque.

However, Granahan and Abraham argued that the investigation was haphazard as the officer accepted the woman’s allegations without interviewing her mother or other witnesses.

After Messinger and Ferentino rested their presentation of evidence and witnesses, Duque’s attorneys called the woman’s half-sister to testify.

The half-sister said the woman’s mother is both their biological mother. She described the woman was jealous that she was favored by their mother and Duque.

The half-sister further told the jury that the woman and mother would have “explosive fights,” and the woman “sometimes fabricate things.”

A year before the woman reported the allegations to Pittston Township police, the half-sister testified the woman and Duque would be in the same swimming pool.

“I’m frustrated because none of this makes sense,” the half-sister said.

Duque is facing trial on two counts of indecent assault and one count each of statutory rape and corruption of minors. Defense testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.