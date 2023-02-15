🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — David Pedri, President and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, Wednesday said John and Tina Dowd’s donation of a 40,000 square-foot building is the largest real estate donation in Luzerne Foundation history.

The Dowds, co-founders of Sundance Vacations, donated the building, located at 744 Kidder St., that is currently fully rented by Step by Step, Inc., and the Knee Center. It previously was the headquarters of Sundance Vacations.

“We strongly support the community foundation concept,” said John Dowd. “By donating a commercial building to the Luzerne Foundation, we hope to illustrate for others the range of assets that can be used to support the community. It gives us great pleasure to know that its value will fund community projects in our region.”

Pedri said that in addition to their impressive professional resume, John and Tina Dowd have dedicated themselves to helping others. They were honored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals as Outstanding Philanthropists and were awarded the Volunteers of America Spirit of Youth Award by the U.S. House of Representatives.

John is the former Chair of the Luzerne Foundation and also sits on the Boards of King’s College and Wyoming Seminary.

Tina is the founder of the Carbon County Community Foundation and also volunteers her time as a Board Member at the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

“John and Tina Dowd have built an incredibly successful business, but have never forgotten where they came from by making philanthropy a hallmark of their personal and professional lives,” Pedri said. “The Luzerne Foundation is honored to receive such a generous gift and will make sure that this building is utilized in honor of the Dowds’ charitable spirit.”

The Luzerne Foundation is a community non-profit that has established itself as the center of philanthropic giving in Luzerne County over the past three decades. The Foundation is strategically positioned to receive unique gifts such as real estate no matter what the size.

“The Dowds are a shining example of true and authentic generosity,” said Tara Mugford Wilson, Chair of the Luzerne Foundation. “We are lucky to have them in our community and we honored to work alongside of them to better our region.”

Pedri said the Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grant-making, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them.

Pedri said should anyone be interested in donating a home or building, contact the Luzerne Foundation at 570-822-2065.

