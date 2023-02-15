🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre woman has been charged in connection with the death of her disabled adult son, whose body was found in a burning shed at a Plains Township trailer park five years ago this month.

Linasheri D’Onofrio, 55, of Park Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo on felony charges of neglect of a care-dependent person and reckless burning or exploding.

The remains of Shain D’Onofrio, 24, were found in a shed at Lot 232 in the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park on Jumper Road on Feb. 24, 2018.

A firefighter raking through embers at the site discovered a blanket containing bones. Investigation later revealed the remains to be those of Shain D’Onofrio.

“The years-long investigation, together with expert analysis, determined that D’Onofrio died as a result of long-term neglect at the hands of his mother, Linasheri D’Onofrio,” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement released this afternoon.

