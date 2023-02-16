🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man who assaulted a Kingston Township police officer pled guilty to related charges in Luzerne County Court.

Daniel Gallagher, 49, of Cool Street, was arrested when police in Dallas Township investigated a report a man was moving equipment at a construction site on the campus of Misericordia University on Aug. 7, according to court records.

Gallagher initiated a struggle, kicking several officers repeatedly in their groins and legs, court records say.

A police officer from Kingston Township assisting at the scene was kicked several times and had to be transported to a hospital for a knee injury.

Gallagher pled guilty to aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and two counts of defiant trespass.

Judge David W. Lupas scheduled Gallagher’s sentencing hearing on April 19.

— Ed Lewis