🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dinner Chairman Charles Kearney has selected Past President and current Associate Treasurer Patrick Jurish as for recipient of the First Ticket to the 77th Anniversary Dinner March 17, at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The First Ticket is a club tradition and its recipient chosen by the current dinner chairman to be given in recognition for ones contributions and efforts to our organization.

Patrick Jurish is the current Associate Treasurer of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and had previously served as President from 2019 until 2021 — an unprecedented term due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is a graduate of Meyers High School, holds his bachelor’s degree from King’s College, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wilkes University. He also holds a Market Conduct Management certification from the Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society.

He is currently employed by The Travelers Insurance Company as a Senior Compliance Consultant in the Market Conduct division of Personal Insurance and Corporate Compliance.

Jurish leverages his talents to ensure the Friendly Sons mission and vision of promoting Irish heritage, serving our local communities, and funding charitable endeavors are as successful as possible.

Jurish has been an active member of the group since 2007 and has previously served on the Floor and Door Committee, successfully served through the Vice Presidencies, Dinner Chair, and President. He is also an active Past President advisor.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.