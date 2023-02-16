🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Without modern day scientific DNA evidence, a Luzerne County jury has the task of simply who to believe the most.

Closing arguments were held Thursday morning in the trial of Samuel Duque, 70, who was charged by Pittston Township police with sexually assaulting his wife’s daughter during the 1980s.

Police filed the charges against Duque after the woman, 49, filed a report in August 2021, saying she was sexually assaulted inside Duque’s residence on Doty Street from 1981 until 1989 when she turned 15 or 16.

Attorneys on both sides did not disappoint using theatrics with raised and low voices, terms such as nuclear bomb and mine fields and accusations a witness committed perjury to protect their loved one.

Duque’s co-defense attorney, William Abraham, said the woman dropped the “nuclear bomb” allegation in March 2014, when she got into an argument with her mother about missing money. After a period of separation, Abraham said the woman reconciled with her mother and moved back into the Doty Street home with Duque.

“Why would a woman years later move back into the home with the same man she accused of sexually assaulting her. It does not make any sense,” said Abraham who was joined by Attorney Ellen Mary Granahan in defending Duque.

Abraham jabbed heavily at the police investigation telling the jury if a “proper investigation” was performed, “maybe we wouldn’t be here.”

Abraham and Granahan repeatedly told the jury police “blindly accepted” the woman’s account without questioning her mother despite being informed the woman told her mother in 2014. He also reminded the jury that the woman claimed in her report to police in August 2021, that she claimed “all the (sexual assaults) took place inside the Doty Street home.

Ten days before the trial began on Feb. 14, the woman reported she was also sexually assaulted by Duque inside apartments in Luzerne and Edwardsville.

“When stories change, they become less credible,” Abraham said while giving a brief instruction on the definition of reasonable doubt.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with assistant district attorney Shana Messinger prosecuted, said if there was an “atomic bomb,” it was Duque himself, who set it off.

Ferentino said the woman lived in a “mine field” wanting to keep an open relationship with her mother but kept the trauma of repeated sexual assaults within herself.

“No matter how hard she tried to bury it, it was always there and it exploded,” Ferentino said.

Ferentino reviewed the testimony given by Duque’s wife, the woman’s mother, who he claimed lied on the witness stand to protect her husband.

Duque’s attorneys used the mother’s Social Security statement from the 1980s to illustrate she worked 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a dress factory indicating she was home at night when the woman claimed she was assaulted by Duque.

Ferentino used the defense evidence to show jurors that the mother earned nearly double the annual income from 1982 through 1985 suggesting she got a second job.

“She (mother) lied on that stand, she lied to protect her husband at the expense of her daughter,” Ferentino said.

Duque is facing two counts of indecent assault and one count each of statutory rape and corruption of minors.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. presided over the trial.