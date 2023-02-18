🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The City of Wilkes-Barre Police Civil Service Commission has announced the Entry Level Police Officers examination schedule.

All candidates for the Wilkes-Barre Police Civil Service Testing must submit an application to the Wilkes-Barre City Clerk’s Office no later than Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m.

Applications for the Police Department are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Clerk’s Office, 4th Floor, City Hall, 40 East Market St., and online at — www.wilkes-barre.city/civilserviceapplication.

There is a non-refundable $100 filing fee due at time of submitting an application.

The written examination will take place on Saturday, April 1, at 8:30 a.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center, 350 Jumper Road, Wilkes-Barre.

Candidates must pass the written test in order to qualify to take the physical agility test, which will be given on Saturday, April 22, at Wilkes University’s Ron & Rhea Simms Center on Main, 169 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Information regarding the written and physical exams will be issued when the application is submitted. If you have already submitted an application, the information will be emailed or mailed to you.

The City of Wilkes-Barre is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and hires employees in all job classifications without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or family status.

City closed Presidents Day; holiday collection schedule

In observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20, City Hall will be closed and there will be no DPW services.

Residents in Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 will have their garbage and paper and cardboard recycling picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

All other collection dates will remain as scheduled.

City to provide free ice skates this weekend at Public Square Rink

The City of Wilkes-Barre will provide free ice skates for use on the public square ice-skating rink this weekend, according to City Mayor George Brown.

Skates will be available Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

According to the press release, ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Skates will be available free of charge in exchange for state-issued drivers licences or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return.

Weather permitting, the rink will be open during normal park hours of dawn to dusk.

The last weekend for the ice rink will be Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.

City Council meets in work session Tuesday at 6 p.m.

City Council will meet in work session Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., 4th Floor, City Hall.

Public comment is not allowed at work sessions. Council will meet in regular session on Thursday, Feb. 23, and the public is invited to comment.

Agenda items include a resolution for installation of a sign that will overhang the sidewalk of the Chill Grill restaurant, 100 North Pennsylvania Ave.

Also to be considered is a resolution to purchase a 2022 Braun Cooperative Chef XL Ford ambulance for $386,298.38. Payment is through the American Rescue Plan funding. The ambulance is being purchased from Glick Fire Equipment Co., Bird in Hand, Pa.

In case you missed it

Employees and visitors to City Hall got a big “lift” this week when the new elevator and stair tower at City Hall was officially unveiled Wednesday afternoon, after nearly three years of construction.

City Mayor George Brown, along with staff and media, gathered in the newly renovated stairwell for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

In his opening remarks Brown said, “After multiple breakdowns of the century old elevator, including some that have scared my staff into taking the stairs, today is a much longed for event.”

The elevator, which Brown described as “spacious,” is big enough to fit a gurney in case of emergencies and meets all ADA requirements, with full ADA accessibility on the ground floor. There is also an intercom system on each floor which allows staff and visitors to contact emergency personnel.

The project, which cost approximately $2 million, included the elevator and stairwell, upgrades to the sidewalk and parking lot as well additional exterior parking lot and City Hall lighting upgrades.

From now on, the old elevator will be used only for maintenance with Brown remarking, ‘It’s gonna run as long as it can.”

One more reminder

Mayor George Brown this week said the 2023 Community Survey will help to address the most pressing housing and community development needs in the city and it will lay out strategies to address the priority needs as identified by the community.

Mayor Brown announced the Office of Economic & Community Development is preparing its 2023 Action Plan as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the survey is key to that process.

“Citizen participation is a key component of the 2023 Action Plan,” Brown said. “A brief survey has been created which will allow the voices of our community to be heard.”

Mayor Brown said he invites everyone who lives, works, or visits Wilkes-Barre for education, entertainment, or recreational purposes, to take a few minutes to complete the online community survey.

The survey can be accessed online at — https://forms.gle/MxjXp1RF281HUXkg6 — or through a link on the city’s website — www.wilkes-barre.city/communitysurvey.

Responses will be accepted until March 17.

Printed surveys are also available through the Office of Economic and Community Development, 3rd Floor, City Hall, 40 East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Questions on the survey deal with residency, neighborhood issues and needs, public facility needs, economic development needs, and also with non-resident/visitor needs.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.