Jonathan and Corrina Buydos of Nanticoke talk about the ups and downs in discovering their son Jonathan ‘Junior’ had severe Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, and the dramatic improvements made through a range of support efforts provided through school once he entered kindergarten at Greater Nanticoke Area.

PLAINS TWP. — Corrina Buydos ran the spectrum, from holding back tears while recounting her 9-year-old hallucinating he was turning into a werewolf to a uplifting twinkle as she shared a photo of “junior” beaming a Duchenne smile, that tell-tale, ear-to-ear grin signifying unforced, utter joy.

“I was so scared,” she said of the setback last October when the hallucinations seemed to come from nowhere after years of steady success in combating his severe Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). “It could have gone wrong. I was heartbroken. I knew what could have happened.”

But thanks to a Greater Nanticoke Area School District principal picking up on the problem, and the professionals assembled into a “School-Based Behavioral Health” (SBBH) team, the issue was traced to medication that had, until then, been helping Jonathan jr. successfully cope. “They changed his meds, and he’s back to old Junior.”

Corrina and her husband Jonathan agreed to discuss their son’s case at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit’s Lighthouse Academy, a relatively new facility that not only pooled many LIU services for area students into one location, but expanded them — so quickly in response to growing need, LIU Executive Director Anthony Grieco noted, that a building initially renovated with space for growth has, in less than two years, become too small. “We need another building,” Grieco said in separate interview. (Editor’s note: Read more about that in Monday’s e-edition of the Times Leader.)

Corrina said her son’s problems manifested early. “We noticed signs when he was two or three, but just thought he was acting out.” The value of school-based mental health services became clear when he entered kindergarten and the principal “instantly picked up on it and called us.”

“Junior,” as Corrina and her husband Jonathan affectionately call him, started receiving mental health services that initially didn’t seem to help. Seeing that, the district and the SBBH team, which specializes in connecting students and families to needed services, shifted gears, bringing in people from another agency. The improvements were dramatic.

“Sometimes he would go up to his room, cuddle with his stuffed animals and cry,” Corrina said. “It used to be every single day. It’s very seldom now.

“He controls his emotions a lot better. He’s an A student. He’s more respectful at home.”

Despite the “School-Based” part of the name, the SBBH team does more than support during class hours. “They help us at home. We need to know the signs, and how to comfort him.”

While their child does not use any of the services provided directly at the LIU building, “The Lighthouse Academy has been absolutely wonderful,” Corrina said. “They focus on the whole family, come to the house. He has an in-class aid.”

At home, Junior has found fun and a bit of therapy in his dad’s life-long love of Legos and K’NEX building toys. “It kind of helps him mellow,” dad explained. “He learned to focus more on the instruction books.”

The support initiated in school since kindergarten showed through in second grade when the local fire department brought the “Safety house” mobile education trailer to a parking lot outside. Students get to practice crawling under the smoke through a house-like setting, finding their way out, training for an emergency every parent hopes will never come.

“Junior did it in record time,” Corrina said proudly. He won a bicycle for it. Two years later, now in fourth grade, “he rides that bike everywhere.”

It doesn’t hurt at home that his kid sister, now 8, is very supportive. “When he has a bad day, she goes up to him and says ‘Junior, what’s wrong? Talk to sissy.”

It also helps that mom and dad are kept in the loop all the time. Corrina noted the SBBH, district and agencies brought in to help all share proposed changes to Junior’s treatment in advance. “Thankful is the right word,” Corrina said when asked how all the support made them feel.

“He’s doing so well. I believe there will come a day when he can handle it all on his own,” She added, expressing not only every parents wish, but the goal of those who provide the mental health support.

Yet even with such an upbeat outcome in the offing, Corrina provides a cautionary note from their own experience.

“We just want more awareness,” she said. People need to realize how important it is to recognize the signs of any problems and seek help as early as possible. She believes the issues with their son would have been less intense with earlier intervention. People need “not to wait two or three years.”

