EDWARDSVILLE – The former St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church on Zerby Avenue sustained heavy damage in a Sunday morning fire.

Multiple crews from around the Wyoming Valley and Back Mountain responded to the blaze. The fire appeared to be under control by 9 a.m. as firefighters continued to pour water into the building.

The roof of the structure was completely gone, but the steeple at the front of the building still stood.

One of the firefighters on the scene called the fire and “major incident” and said flames were coming out of the building when they arrived on scene.

The former church has been vacant since 2007 when it was closed by the Diocese of Scranton during a diocese-wide consolidation effort.

