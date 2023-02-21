Conditions in Wilkes-Barre Twp. home called ‘deplorable’

🔊 Listen to this

A married Wilkes-Barre Township couple was arrested Tuesday and charged with several counts each of endangering the welfare of their six children after they were found to be living in “horrid” conditions.

Dana Elizabeth Ann Rause, 31, and Richard Kevin Rause Jr., 38, were charged after investigators were initially called to a Metcalf Street residence for a male sleeping in a car, only to find that the residence was without food, running water or heating, according to a criminal affidavit filed against the Rauses.

In the affidavit, investigators said that the residence was in “the most deplorable conditions we’ve seen” in 22 years of experience.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police from Wilkes-Barre Township were called to 57 Rear Metcalf St. on Tuesday morning after it was reported that a man was sleeping in a vehicle in the driveway.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Dana Rause, who made the complaint. She told them that it was her husband Richard sleeping in the driveway, and that the two were separated and she wanted him to leave.

The investigators said in the criminal affidavit that they had responded to multiple domestic disturbances at the house, and that it was apparent to them that Richard Rause was free to come and go from the home as he pleased, and that he had a legal right to be there.

Richard Rause then asked investigators to check on the welfare of the six children living in the home, of whom he was the biological father, according to the complaint.

He was adamant that the children were living in filth and unsafe conditions, and he told police that he was concerned because Dana Rause wouldn’t let him in the house to see his children.

Despite Dana’s objections, Richard Rause opened the back door to the home, at which point police were met with an “extremely foul” odor, and could see massive amounts of trash and other items strewn through the living room, according to the complaint.

Six children, between the ages of 2 and 11, were located inside the home; all six children were confirmed to be the biological children of Dana and Richard Rause.

Details in the affidavit about the state of the home describe the conditions as “deplorable” and “horrid.”

Investigators observed trash, soiled clothing and rotting food all over the house, and human feces scattered in almost every room of the house, including some smeared on the walls.

According to the complaint, one of the younger children was found with feces smeared on his face and chest. A space heater was located as the home’s only heating source, found on a mattress next to this child.

A search warrant was granted and issued, and the home was inspected and eventually condemned by Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning Officer Tom Zedolik. Luzerne County Children and Youth were called to take custody of the children.

In an interview with investigators, Dana Rause said that the pipes in the home had burst, and that her husband was supposed to fix them but never did. She said that she bathed the children using a washcloth and water bottles, and used diapers as bathroom facilities due to the lack of working plumbing.

The home’s condition was documented further after the search warrant was issued. Among the issues found were live wires hanging exposed from the ceiling, black mold growing in spots, no running water, rotted food and dead bugs in the refrigerator and a caved-in kitchen floor from rotting floorboards.

Dana and Richard Rause were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael Dotzel. They were each charged with six felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Bail was set at $50,000 for Richard Rause and $250,000 for Dana Rause; both suspects were unable to make bail and were taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing for both suspects is set for March 2 at 10 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.