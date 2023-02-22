🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Police in Wright Township are searching for the suspects captured on surveillance cameras cutting locks and stealing items from self storage units early Monday morning.

Police said the suspects arrived at Hoyt’s Car Wash/Self Storage along state Route 309 driving a silver or grey Ford Explorer at about 12 a.m. The Ford has a Pennsylvania registration plate.

A man and a woman cut locks of several storage units stealing multiple items and damaged items inside the units, police said.

Anyone who can identify those pictured is asked to call Wright Township police at 570-474-9251 or send an email at [email protected]