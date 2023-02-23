🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Wednesday joined representatives from YMCAs throughout the region to unveil a new “well-being initiative,” thanks to $1.85 million in federal Community Project Funding he secured.

The $1.85 million will allow YMCAs in the Greater Scranton area, the Wyoming Valley area, Carbondale, Pittston and Wayne County to provide mental health education and support services that includes a partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

“Bringing our fair share of federal tax dollars back to our region is the main reason I ran for Congress,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “This funding directly responds to some of the most pressing needs in Northeastern Pennsylvania by creating jobs with better pay, making us safer, and strengthening our communities.”

While some components of the new programming have already been introduced, Cartwright said the remainder of the new wellness initiatives will be rolling out in the next few weeks.

“I was proud to advocate for these funds in Congress, and I look forward to working with the Greater Scranton YMCA and others in the region to ensure the success of this new program,” Cartwright said.

Trish Fisher, President and CEO of the Greater Scranton YMCA, said the funding will also help serve the under-served in the region who need it most.

“This vital funding will allow us to offer one-stop shopping for mental health and substance use services to those most in need,” Fisher said. “It will also support the hiring of program coordinators and specialized staff at each YMCA which will allow each participating YMCA to offer multiple proactive and preventative services. The YMCA is a charity and we are proud to turn no one away for an inability to pay. These services will support members of our community who may otherwise not have access.”

Jim Thomas, executive director at the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, said this grant provides opportunities for the Wilkes-Barre and Pittston communities to support families and children.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer these services in a post-COVID environment where many people are struggling with mental health issues,” Thomas said.

Janelle Drach, COO at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, attended Wednesday news conference and she said the fun ding provides a unique opportunity to work with professionals in the field of substance abuse and mental health.

“The YMCA has a rich history of supporting our community to meet their needs and this endeavor is a very important one that our community has been facing,” Drach said. “The funds will allow us to directly impact those dealing with these issues and provide a variety of programs by YMCA staff at our facilities and within our community.”

Drach said she and Thomas foresee the program to grow and become an essential component of what the YMCA offers to everyone and anyone in our community.

Drach added that both the Pittston and Wilkes-Barre branches have hired full-time coordinators to plan, promote and facilitate the mental health programs on site and at community partner organizations.

More details will be posted in mid-March on how to register for these programs.

“We are thankful to the Congressman for recognizing this need in our Y communities and believing in us to be the catalyst for positive change in people’s lives,” Drach said.

The YMCA’s well-being initiative will offer the community multiple opportunities to enhance and support their emotional and mental health and wellness through a combination of educational and awareness programming, specialized instruction, social and emotional learning, workshops and seminars, community collaborations, as well as connection to community resources and services.

By using evidence-based learning, the program will also engage children in social and emotional learning to improve their learning skills, empathy, emotional management, friendship skills and problem-solving abilities in an effort to develop and improve a child’s protective factors and emotional resiliency.

Cartwright, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and Ranking Member of the Commerce Justice and Science Subcommittee, said he brought home $19.6 million in Community Projects in Fiscal Year 2022. In Fiscal Year 2023, he said he brought home $52.68 million to the district.

