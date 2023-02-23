🔊 Listen to this

RICE TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre identified Laura L. Yocius, 47, who was killed when struck by a vehicle on Interstate 81 early Thursday morning.

Yocius, of West Pittston, was walking after exiting her vehicle in the travel lane of the on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the interstate and was struck by a 2022 Freight-liner tractor-trailer just after 4 a.m., state police said.

Yocius was pronounced dead at the scene by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened near mile marker 158.8, state police said.

State police said Yocius’ vehicle was idling and had its windows down and lights turned on.

Interstate 81 northbound was closed for several hours and reopened at about 9 a.m.

Assisting at the scene were police from Rice Township and Wright Township, Wright Township Fire Department and Mountain Top Area EMS.