Metz Culinary Management is renting facility on AVP property

The interior of ‘The Venue,’ a catering facility that has opened in the former Tipsy Turtle building on Navy Way Road at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

PITTSTON TWP. — “The Venue,” a catering-only facility, has opened in the former Tipsy Turtle building on the grounds of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The Bi-County Airport Board Thursday heard a presentation by Metz Culinary Management’s Vice-President of Restaurant Operations Rick Sell, who offered details about The Venue, located at 28 Concorde Drive.

Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, said Metz is renting the facility that sits on airport property. Beardsley said the airport will also receive a commission on sales from The Venue.

“For the last couple of months, we have been transforming this space and we will host our first event tomorrow (Friday) when the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce meets here,” Sell said. “We feel this is a great location, right on the county line (between Luzerne and Lackawanna counties) and we have a lot of versatile space to use.”

Sell and catering manager Kathi Bankes said The Venue offers guests beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces, plus a large bar and lounge area. They said The Venue’s outdoor patio is a great space for cocktail hours and “beautiful views of the evening’s sunsets.”

Sell and Bankes said The Venue can host a corporate event, social gathering, wedding, or other event. They said the facility can handle 10 to 175 guests — up to 150 guests with a dance floor.

For more information on The Venue, call 570-310-1618.

Beardsley noted that Metz also operates two restaurants in the airport terminal: Lucky’s Craft Food & Drink, and a Dunkin’ coffee shop.

​Other business

In other regular business, the board heard Beardsley’s report on passenger activity that showed passenger enplanements for January 2023 increased 12.8% to 13,699 from 12,144 in January 2022.

Beardsley said enplanements for January 2023 compared to enplanements for January 2021 increased by 6,740 or 96.9%.

Beardsley said in January 2023, 4 departing flights were cancelled, accounting for 356 (2.2%) out of a total 16,232 departure seats. Also, 4 arriving flights were cancelled.

Beardsley also reported that for January 2023, General Aviation, which handles charter flights at the airport, had 511 operations (take-offs and landings) which is a decrease of 37.0% from January 2022. General Aviation revenues decreased $1,390 or 13% to $13,894.

Gary Borthwick, Assistant Airport Director, reported that the airport has received $9,208,143 in Care Grant reimbursements, leaving the balance of the grant at $10,836,219.

In personnel matters, the board approved the appointment of Nicole Bowling of Peckville, to the position of Accounts Payable Specialist, effective upon confirmation of airport clearances.

The board also appointed Peter Mataloni of Dunmore, to the position of Maintenance 2 staff, effective upon confirmation of airport clearances.

