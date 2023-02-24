🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A Nanticoke police officer injured when his right leg was pinned between two vehicles managed to arrest an alleged drunken driver of an ATV on Thursday.

Russ David Noss Jr., 23, of Apollo Circle, Nanticoke, crashed his ATV that flipped after striking a road sign at East Main and Locust Street at about 4:45 p.m., according to court records.

Police Lt. Brian Williams was in the area and witnessed the crash.

Police in court records say Noss pushed the ATV onto its wheels and attempted to start the vehicle when Williams grabbed him from preventing to flee the scene.

Noss was able to start the ATV and as he accelerated, the wheels caught Williams’ left pant leg, court records say.

Williams jumped onto the back of the ATV as Noss was going in reverse but Williams’ right leg was pinned between the ATV and a parked vehicle.

Despite being injured, Williams managed to arrest Noss, court records say.

Two emergency medical technicians with Nanticoke Medic 25 witnessed the ATV crash and Williams getting pinned against the parked vehicle.

Williams was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to be treated.

Police in court records say Noss had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and spoke with slurred speech. Noss submitted to a breath test, court records say.

Noss was operating the ATV on a suspended driver’s license, police said.

Noss was arraigned Friday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police and two counts of driving under the influence. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.