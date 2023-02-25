🔊 Listen to this

The America250PA NEPA Launch Event took place at the PNC Field on Friday, led by Executive Director Cassandra Coleman. Featured speakers were, left to right: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Coleman, former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, state Sen. Marty Flynn, state Rep. Jim Haddock, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

MOOSIC — The America 250 Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, held its NEPA Launch Event Friday evening at PNC Field.

Attendees included U.S. Sen, Bob Casey, former Gov. Mark Schweiker, Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, Treasurer Stacy Garrity, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, state Sen. Dave Argall, state Sen. Lisa Baker, state Sen. Rosemary Brown, state Sen. Marty Flynn, state Rep. Joe Adams, state Rep. Mike Cabell, state Rep. Kyle Donahue, state Rep. Jonathan Fritz, state Rep. Jim Haddock, state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, state Rep. Maureen Madden, state Rep. Kyle Mullins, state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, state Rep. Tina Pickett, state Rep. Tarah Probst, state Rep. Alec Ryncavage, and state Rep. Dane Watro.

The America 250 Foundation is the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, a federal commission formed by Congress to plan for our country’s greatest milestone yet.

The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, also known as America250PA, was formed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly to lead planning for the commemoration in the Commonwealth.

Cassandra Coleman, executive director of AmericaPA250, is a former mayor of Exeter Borough.

More than 300 attended the launch event and Coleman said it was the largest community event held by America250PA to date.

Read more in Sunday’s edition of the Times Leader.