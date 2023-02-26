Crispell believed to be first person with Down syndrome to compete in a varsity sport at NCAA level

Quinn Crispell, far right, runs during her favorite race, the 2019 Disney Princess 5k at Epcot.

Quinn Crispell is a girl in motion.

She’s a runner, after all, and a skilled one at that.

In addition to being a first-year student at Misericordia University, the 19-year-old from Swoyersville is now a Division III cross-country runner. Moreover, she is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a varsity sport on the NCAA level.

“It feels good,” Quinn said of the accomplishment. “I’m proud.”

From inside the Anderson Sports Health Center on campus, Quinn’s smile was wide as she talked about her classes, friends and training. It’s a infectious kind of smile, her joyful and sunny disposition a welcomed contrast to the gray and bitter February day.

Talk to anyone with the privilege of knowing Quinn and they’ll tell you that’s just how she is.

“You could be having the worst day,” said Misericordia’s PR Coordinator, Kaitlin Hall, “and her smile makes all the difference.”

Misericordia cross-country head coach, Chris Wadas has been working with Quinn for years now. According to Wadas, Quinn “never has a bad attitude.” Whether she’s training or in class, Quinn always brings her A game. To Wadas, she’s just a happy person who loves what she does.

Quinn began running cross-country in seventh grade. It’s a sport that clearly requires hard work and perseverance. It’s demanding – both physically and mentally — not to mention time-consuming. Quinn typically wakes up around 6 a.m. to work out and runs five days a week. Even on her days off, she walks. In the off-season, Quinn stays busy with workout plans provided by Wadas.

While her schedule might seem exhausting, Quinn isn’t bothered by the long hours or the intense workouts.

She likes to golf, staying active even in her downtime. Quinn’s eyes light up when she talks about her favorite race: the 2019 Disney Princess 5K, where she represented the National Down Syndrome Society.

The fact that the race started at 5 a.m. didn’t seem to faze her. When asked if she ever gets tired or overwhelmed, Quinn shrugged.

“Not really,” she said. “It’s not hard.”

Quinn excels in her studies as well. She recently finished her first semester of college with a 3.75 GPA and made both the Dean’s List and the MAC Academic Honor Roll.

“College has been good,” Quinn said. She likes her classes, especially ‘Sports and Society,’ which she takes with Coach Wadas.

Quinn is a full-time student. In order to compete on the cross-country team, she’s required to take 12 credits a semester – no exceptions. So, Quinn takes the same classes as everyone else, maintaining a full academic schedule on top of her cross-country training.

Wadas marveled at her ability to balance it all, stressing that Quinn ‘never makes excuses’ for herself.

Misericordia’s Alternative Learner’s Program (ALP) offers Quinn, and other students with disabilities, the tools and resources needed to thrive on campus. Quinn regularly works with tutors as well as note-takers to supplement her own class notes. Her counselor, Jessica Aritz offers additional support and helps Quinn stay organized.

“It has been a delight getting to know Quinn this semester,” Artiz said in a press release, “and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

For now, Quinn is focused on her next race. From March 17-19, Quinn is set to take part in the National Down Syndrome Society’s relay race, an event that coincides with World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. She will run for Team NCSS 3.75 miles from New York City to Washington, D.C.

It’s an important opportunity to spread awareness. Of her 30 teammates, Quinn is the only self-advocate.

Quinn’s success both on and off the track, as well as her fierce determination, is proof people with Down syndrome are not limited in what they can accomplish. People with Down syndrome, or any disability for that matter, are just as capable and passionate and smart as everyone else. All they need is the opportunity to try.

Quinn Crispell is a testament to that. She’s a lot of things, actually: a young woman, a student, an athlete and so much more. But she is perhaps best summed up in the words she lives by.

Her favorite quote by Walt Disney so perfectly encapsulates who she is, what she’s done, and all she will do: “If you can dream it, you can do it.”