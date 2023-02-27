🔊 Listen to this

State police at Dunmore announced Monday the apprehension of a man wanted on allegations he shot a woman in the head in the parking lot of an adult night club.

Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, of Wilkes-Barre was taken into custody Monday morning near the Sherman Hills housing complex in Wilkes-Barre without incident, according to a news release from Trooper Robert Urban of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop R.

The state police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Unit in capturing Allen.

Allen was wanted on charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 1 at The Diamond Club, located on North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge.

He’s been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of simple assault, according to court documents.

After an arraignment in front of Lackawanna County magistrate Paul Keeler, Allen was transported to Lackawanna County Prison for failure to post bail in the amount of $500,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13 in front of Judge Keeler.

Allen was recently featured on an updated version of the Pennsylvania State Police’s Ten Most Wanted list, along with two other men with Luzerne County ties.