Cooking for a Cause raises funds for WVCA

The Cooking for a Cause dinner featured a team of 20-30 chefs working to put together hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and a full meal for the WVCA’s donors.

The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association hosted their 10th annual Cooking for a Cause event at the Woodlands Inn and Resort as a way to thank their donors for all the support they’ve given.

PLAINS TWP. — In a show of support for the donors that have supported the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association so much over the years, the WVCA thanked their network of supporters the best way they knew how — a massive, delicious meal.

A team of 20 to 30 locally based chefs, known as the “Brotherhood of Chefs,” came together to turn out a meal for the ages as WVCA donors and board members came together for Monday night’s Cooking for a Cause celebration at the Woodlands Inn and Resort.

“The Cooking for a Cause event has, over the years, brought close to half a million dollars to the WVCA,” explained WVCA executive director Nina Zanon. “It’s a fantastic event, the WVCA appreciates the funds so much.”

Zanon said that the money generated from Cooking for a Cause, now in its 10th year, bolsters the WVCA’s budget and is put to use by the organization in a number of ways, including with expenses, with scholarship money and anything that the school might need that they may not be able to cover on their own.

Cooking for a Cause was created when the Brotherhood of Chefs formed and decided that they wanted to do something to benefit a local charitable organization, and chose WVCA to partner with.

According to WVCA board member Magistrate Tom Malloy, the chefs began working on Monday evening’s meal the week prior, and the result of their hard work was evident all over the Woodlands grand ballroom.

Finger foods, appetizers, beverages, charcuterie, entrees — the team of chefs covered just about every base in assembling the spread for Monday night’s dinner.

Many of the chefs were out in the ballroom serving up fresh food straight onto the plates of the evening’s dinner guests.

“I’m used to being back in the kitchen, this is different,” said Abi Railley, a chef from MVD Restaurant and Bar on Parrish Street in Wilkes-Barre. “It’s very cool.”

Railley said that this was her first time experiencing the unique Cooking for a Cause setup, while fellow MVD chef Erin Rogan said that she had participated in the event a few times before.

“It’s awesome. I love it,” Rogan said.

Festivities began around 6 p.m., with live music scoring the evening. In addition to the actual dinner, there was also a raffle drawing available for people, with prizes including a $3,300 bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac, with all proceeds going to the WVCA.

Malloy praised the Woodlands for allowing them to use their kitchens and the space to make Cooking for a Cause happen, and the appreciation was reciprocated by Woodlands banquet manager Joe Shedlock.

“The Woodlands is extremely excited to host the 10th annual Cooking for a Cause,” Shedlock said. “Judge Malloy has had many events here over the years. We always look forward to having him and his team here.”

With over 200 people in attendance, the WVCA could rest assured that this year would mark another successful fundraiser, and for the donors coming out to the event, Cooking for a Cause represented a delicious meal for an excellent cause.

“I’ve been coming here since 2014, my husband has been coming since they started it,” said Cate Dombrowski as she made herself a plate Monday night. “We’re so excited to be able to help out the WVCA.”