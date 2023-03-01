🔊 Listen to this

In this 2022 photo, United Way of Wyoming Valley President and CEO Bill Jones shows reporters the contents of a box assembled to be sent to a Nurse’s Pantry, an in-school resource located at 21 school buildings across the valley to provide at-risk children with hygiene and health products at no cost.

EXETER — Wyoming Area School Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Way of Wyoming Valley to establish “Nurse’s Pantries” in the district elementary buildings. The MOU will expand a program United Way created to help students meet basic needs so they can keep attending classes.

The Nurse’s Pantry initiative was launched as part of the United Way’s focus on breaking the cycle of poverty in low-income families by working to help keep students in school without falling behind. United Way President Bill Jones often recounts stories about brothers taking turns sharing shoes to attend school, meaning one or the other was regularly absent, and of a student missing classes because parents couldn’t afford lice medication. The Nurse’s Pantry program aims to fill such basic, low-cost needs so students don’t miss school unnecessarily.

The board also approved a contract with NRG for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system upgrades at the Kindergarten Center, at a cost not to exceed $18,500.

And the board accepted the resignations of paraprofessional Rebecca Holl, head boys varsity soccer coach Devin Dougherty, and director of curriculum/assistant elementary principal Robert Galella.

