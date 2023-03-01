🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man accused of using an air pellet rifle to kill a cat was sentenced to two years probation on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

Herman Augusta Curry Jr., 65, of College Street, was charged by humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County after Nanticoke police and firefighters recovered a deceased cat from a tree in the area of 214 College St. on May 1, 2022, according to court records.

Curry told humane officers he believed he shot a rapid raccoon.

A necropsy, similar to an autopsy, showed the cat was shot seven times and a pellet was recovered from its spine during the procedure, court records say.

Curry claimed at the time his neighbor has a ton of garbage outside that attracts a variety of animals such as skunks, raccoons, rats, opossums and cats.

Felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals causing death and aggravated cruelty to animals causing torture were withdrawn against Curry at a preliminary hearing.

Curry pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty and was sentenced earlier this week by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to two years probation. Curry was also ordered not to own domestic animals and pay $385 in restitution.