WILKES-BARRE TWP. — WWE is back in Wilkes-Barre for the first time in 2023.

For one night only, see your favorite SmackDown superstars live in Wilkes-Barre at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, June 2, at 7:45 p.m.

See your favorite WWE SmackDown Superstars, including Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Inter-continental Champion Gunther, The New Day and many more.

• Card subject to change.

WWE tickets start at $20 (plus fees). Tickets and Ringsider packages go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information, visit — https://www.wwe.com.

