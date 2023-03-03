🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — State police at Wilkes-Barre reported James Scott Miller, 32, surrendered late Friday morning on an arrest warrant charging him with fatally shooting a man in Nanticoke on Feb. 25.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller on Thursday in the fatal shooting of Brian Edwards, 37, in the area of Jifkin Street, Nanticoke.

Edwards was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Edwards died from a gunshot wound. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Miller, of Plymouth, is scheduled to be arraigned on the arrest warrant later today.