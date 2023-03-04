Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Organizers say the 10th annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade is stepping off no matter what mother nature brings, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.
“We’re actually not worried about it because whatever happens, we’re gonna handle it and the Irish are tough and we’re going to have a parade no matter what tomorrow morning,” said Sarah Donahue, the co-chair of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade committee.
For more information, click here.