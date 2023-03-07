Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct DUI sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols this weekend in Luzerne County.
State Police Troopers form Troop P, Wilkes-Barre, will conduct the checkpoints and patrols on roads in the county that experience a high rate of DUI-related traffic violations and accidents. The patrols and checkpoints will be conducted from Friday through Sunday.