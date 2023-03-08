🔊 Listen to this

A plane collision in central Florida on Tuesday claimed four lives, including a long-time pilot and instructor with ties to the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a media release issued Tuesday that two small planes flying over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Fla., collided, killing four people onboard.

One of the victims was identified as 78-year-old Louis DeFazio, of Fredericksburg, Texas and Winter Haven.

DeFazio previously had made made a number of flights out of the Wyoming Valley Airport, including a flight in 2012 where he escorted Navy veteran Elmo Begliomini into the sky on a brief flyover of the Wyoming Valley; the flight marked Begliomini’s first time in an aircraft since 1944.

When contacted, representatives from the Wyoming Valley Airport declined comment on the passing of DeFazio.

As recently as 2014, DeFazio was taking passengers on flights out of the Wyoming Valley Airport in a restored World War II biplane, according to prior reporting from the Times Leader. An October 2014 report said DeFazio had been a pilot for 49 years at that time, including serving as a fighter pilot in Vietnam.

“He lives in Texas most of the year, but spends the warmer months in Northeastern Pennsylvania sharing his love for flying with the public,” that story added.

DeFazio was a Pennsylvania native and owned and operated four different Fixed Base Operations at general aviation airports in Pennsylvania from 1974 to 1980, according to an article written about DeFazio in the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and later served in the U.S. Army reserves, according to the article.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office indicated in their release that DeFazio and Randall Crawford, 67, of Carlisle, Pa., were aboard a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane when it collided with a fixed wing plane over Lake Hartridge.

The two victims killed aboard the fixed wing plane were identified as Faith Irene Baker, 24, and Zachary Jean Mace, 19, both of Winter Haven. Mace was identified as a student at nearby Polk State College.

The seaplane was owned by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven. The base posted a statement about the crash to their Facebook page on Wednesday, referencing DeFazio as an instructor at the base.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of instructor and dear friend, Lou DeFazio, and fellow seaplane enthusiast and long time customer of the Base, Randall Crawford, in yesterday’s accident,” reads the statement. “Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and entire Polk State community as we walk through this dark time together.”