🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County government added 20 new workers in February, while 16 left employment, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Kevin Clocker has been hired as road and bridge supervisor at $24.87 per hour.

Three other managerial hirings were previously reported — Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Manager Michelle Bednar, at $27.18 per hour; Election Director Eryn Harvey, who is receiving $33.08 per hour; and Katrina Gownley, Children and Youth director, $46.15.

The other new workers, along with their hourly compensation, according to the report: Sally Atkins, domestic relations clerk/typist, $13.56; Jonathan Bates, human services fiscal officer, $30.77; Mark Bird and Nelsy Vasquez, deputy sheriffs, $15.81; Chandra Brownley-Knights and Stacey White, Aging Agency care managers, $22.64; Frank Brynok, Mental Health/Developmental Services fiscal technician, $17.70; Joshua Cheetham and Skyler Rohwedder, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $20.30; Peggy Cray, Children and Youth clerk/typist, $14.57; Alaine Davis, domestic relations receptionist, $12.70; Paul Donton and David Green, human services fiscal officers, $26.67; Aliyah Habeeb, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $22.64; Tymia Perkins, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.85; and Jamaal Zubchevich, assistant public defender, $30.23.

Departures

Deputy sheriff Joseph Christino retired.

The following employees resigned in February: Jonathan Casey and Lisa Johnston, Children and Youth caseworker supervisors; Paul Davies, part-time senior center operator; Robin Galeski, 911 telecommunicator specialist; Angela Gavlick, human resources director; Matthew Giambra, tourism membership/marketing coordinator; Jessica Keihl, corrections officer; Angela Kern, drug/alcohol case management specialist; Gerry Scott, assistant district attorney; Kaila Torres, 911 telecommunicator; and Norma Zurner, alternate senior center operator.

Four departures were listed as terminations, the report said: Deandrea Brown and Joseph Sabatini, deputy sheriffs; Samantha Mitchell, 911 telecommunicator; and Crystal Mullen, Children and Youth clerk/typist.

Promotions

Six workers changed positions through internal merit hiring.

These workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Michael Gavin, road/bridge mechanic, $15.60; William Ives, 911 deputy director, $34.62; Kaitlin Keating-Storz, coroner senior field investigator/autopsy assistant, $20.51; Robert Lehman, part-time airport police officer, $18; Kai Riddick, 911 PSAP supervisor, $21.75; and Jacqueline Silveri, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor, $25.27.

Weight limit

During a work session following Tuesday’s 6 p.m. voting meeting, council is set to discuss a proposed ordinance involving weight limits on county-owned roads based on the loads roads were designed and constructed to accommodate.

The county owns 120 miles of roads spread over 906 square miles, and weight limits are imperative to “protect the money invested to maintain this portion of the county’s infrastructure,” the agenda submission said.

“This builds in accountability and provides a mechanism allowing Luzerne County to seek maintenance and repair costs to be reimbursed by parties who violate posted limitations,” it said.

The signs posting weight limits would cost less than $500 per roadway, it said.

School buses, emergency vehicles and vehicles making local deliveries or pickups may be exempted from the restriction, and those seeking to operate vehicles over the established weight limit may apply for a county permit, the proposal says.

Butler Township officials have recommended a 6-ton weight limit on county-owned Honey Hole Road, expressing concerns about further deterioration to the road surface, bridges and culverts from heavy truck traffic, it said.

Also up for discussion at the work session is a proposed parking ordinance that would allow Hanover Township police to regulate and enforce parking violations on county-owned roads and property within the township.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.