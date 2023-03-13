🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman being at the residence of her ex-boyfriend and a refusal to allow the woman’s sister to use a bathroom precipitated Friday night’s shooting on Kado Street, according to court records obtained Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rasheed Divine Canada, 22, last known address as 36 Ralph St., Wilkes-Barre, charging him with allegedly shooting three men – Brandon Redmond, Joseph Redmon and Gage Redmond – at 73 Kado St. at about 8:20 p.m. Friday

Canada arrived at the residence and fled after the shooting in an Uber allegedly aiming a handgun at the driver.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kaya Sajous was at the residence visiting her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Redmond, while her sister, Kayla Sajous and Canada took an Uber to pick up Kaya Sajous.

During the driver, Canada and Kayla Sojous were engaged in an argument via text messages with Brandon Redmond about Kaya Sajous being at the residence.

When the Uber arrived, Canada and Kayla Sojous walked to the rear yard where Kayla asked to use the bathroom but was denied, the criminal complaint says.

A verbal argument ensued between Canada, Brandon Redmond and Joseph Redmond that took place on the back porch. During the argument, Canada was pushed and seconds later, Canada brandished a firearm and fired at least eight shots striking Brandon Redmond, Joseph Redmond and Gage Redmond, according to the complaint.

Canada and Kayla Sojous ran to the Uber vehicle where Kaya had already entered and drove to the area of 183 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Police allege Canada aimed the handgun at the Uber driver telling him to speed away from Kado Street including offering a tip telling the Uber driver to keep his mouth shut.

The three men who were shot were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Canada is facing seven counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence.

Police consider Canada to be “armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Canada is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives at 570-209-0911.

Canada is known to Wilkes-Barre police due to prior arrests.

According to court records:

May 31, 2020: Canada was charged with stealing a vehicle by threat of a firearm from the Turkey Hill store on North Pennsylvania Avenue. Sentenced on May 12, 2022, to 15 months probation on a charge of receiving stolen property.

May 7, 2020: Police spotted a stolen vehicle occupied by Canada and two other men in the area of Amber Lane and North Sherman Street. After a pursuit ended near South River and West Northampton streets, Canada failed to elude capture when he jumped into the Susquehanna River. Sentenced on May 12, 2022, to 15 months probation on charges of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Aug. 17, 2019: Canada was arrested after police investigated shots fired in the area of 181 George Ave. During a pat down search, police found a Taurus handgun in a fanny pack he was carrying. Sentenced on Aug. 12, 2020, to one-to-two years in state prison on a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license.