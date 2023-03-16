🔊 Listen to this

Scene where Edrisa Sey, 41, was treated after sustaining a gunshot wound to his arm at Hilltop Apartments, Edwardsville, on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Hilltop Apartments, Edwardsville, where Edrisa Sey, 41, sustained a gunshot wound to his arm on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

EDWARDSVILLE — An arrest warrant has been issued for Antwon Leon Bickerstaff, 38, charging him with shooting Edrisa Sey in the Hilltop Apartments complex on Wednesday.

Sey, 41, who lives in the apartment complex, suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where police said he underwent surgery.

Bickerstaff is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct.

Bickerstaff’s known address is 46 Brookside Ave., Wilkes-Barre, and was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala, Pennsylvania registration LWX-1717.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in Edwardsville responded to the apartment complex at 11:12 a.m. for reports of a shooting and a victim, identified as Sey.

Officers from Kingston and Larksville were providing emergency aid to Sey before he was transported to the hospital.

Sey’s girlfriend told police that Sey left his apartment and “met up” with her ex-boyfriend Bickerstaff. The girlfriend walked out of Sey’s apartment and saw Sey and Bickerstaff talking.

Bickerstaff then pulled out a firearm and shot Sey before fleeing in his Chevrolet, the complaint says.

Surveillance cameras recorded Bickerstaff driving into the parking lot in front of Sey’s apartment, walk across the lot and meets with Sey.

Footage shows Bickerstaff and Sey talking for several minutes when Bickerstaff pulls a firearm and fires three rounds striking Sey one time in the left upper arm, the complaint says.

A 2010 felony drug trafficking conviction prohibits Bickerstaff from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bickerstaff is asked to call 911 or Edwardsville police at 570-28808463.