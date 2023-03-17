🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Area school bus was sideswiped Friday morning on its way to Lee Park Elementary School, school district Superintendent Nathan Barrett said.

Barrett said the accident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Ashley Street in Ashley, near Fireman’s Landing. He said the students sere on bus #146.

Barrett said 50 students were on the bus and none were injured. He said Hanover Township Police responded to the scene and called for EMS to assess all the students. Barrett said the students were given a secondary assessment at Lee Park Elementary.

Barrett said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was being interviewed by police.

— Bill O’Boyle