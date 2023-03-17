Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Area school bus was sideswiped Friday morning on its way to Lee Park Elementary School, school district Superintendent Nathan Barrett said.

Barrett said the accident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Ashley Street in Ashley, near Fireman’s Landing. He said the students sere on bus #146.

Barrett said 50 students were on the bus and none were injured. He said Hanover Township Police responded to the scene and called for EMS to assess all the students. Barrett said the students were given a secondary assessment at Lee Park Elementary.

Barrett said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was being interviewed by police.

Bill O’Boyle

Previous articleTomato Festival gets big pink boost
William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.